JI launches campaign against NADRA

Staff Reporter

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi has announced to launch a campaign against the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for its alleged incompetence and illogical policies that affect tens of millions of people in Karachi.

JI’s parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Sahibzada Tariquallah announced this after chairing the affectees of NADRA convention, held at JI’s Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq.

Addressing the convention, he strictly criticised the NADRA authorities and said that the JI is going to raise the issue in and outside the national assembly. He said that a parliamentary committee had already been constituted on the issues of NADRA.

He added that the JI is also going to hold protest demonstration across the city against NADRA, whereas a major demonstration will be held on January 27, 2018.

He further said that the JI has submitted a bill to amend the NADRA Ordinance. The bill, if approved, will considerably reduce the miseries of NADRA affectees, he said. JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman highlighted several unjust practises on the part of NADRA and said that the number of NADRA’s offices in Karachi are not sufficient to cater the needs of almost 25 million citizens of the city.

He demanded of the government to increase the number of mega centers in the city. He was of the view that authority should declare its standard operating procedures as the NADRA officials have been irking the citizens on the pretext of unannounced SOPs. He said that the JI has launched a campaign and will continue it till the fulfilment of all demands.