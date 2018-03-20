JI Karachi delegation calls on Sindh Governor

A four-member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) led by Ameer JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair at the Governor’s House here on Monday.

The delegation discussed with the Sindh Governor about the political situation in the province and matters related to the promotion of education and development projects, said a statement.

Speaking to the delegation, the Sindh Governor said that the projects of development which are initiated with the consultation of the stakeholders are appeared to be significant.

The federal government is extending all-out assistance on priority basis for progress and development in Sindh, he added.

Muhammad Zubair said that process of the dialogue can help resolve all problems and interest and welfare of the people is the most important and the government is paying special attention to it.

Speaking to the Governor, Hafiz Naeem said that his party (JI), intend to see establishment of the ever-lasting peace in the city. —APP

