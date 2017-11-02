JI IOK denounces torture on Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists and subjecting them to mental and physical torture by the Indian authorities in jails.

The JI spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmir Valley was reeling under a state of fear due to the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian occupational forces. He said that the puppet administration was interested in power politics and had no interest in well being of the Kashmiri people.

Advocate Zahid Ali said, Kashmiri people are arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency and shifted to New Delhi in the name of investigation, where NIA secures their remands through Indian judiciary, and the detainees are subjected to mental and physical torture in the agency’s custody.—KMS