JI IOK decries raids, use of force on people

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat–e-Islami has said that Kashmir has been turned into a concentration camp where people are subjected to the worst kind of treatment.

Jamaat Spokesman advocate Zahid Ali in a statement said, “A number of innocent youths have been apprehended during the nocturnal raids in different villages of South Kashmir by these forces including the Karimabad village in Pulwama district where during a pre-dawn raid five innocent youth were apprehended besides causing irreparable loss to the property of the innocent civilians and beating a number of them.—KMS