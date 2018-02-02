JI to hold rally on Kashmir Day

Rawalpindi

Naib Ameer Jamat Islami Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Aslam Thursday said that JI will hold a public rally in federal Capital on Feburary, 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, he said that people from different areas of Rawalpindi division and Azad Kashmir would gather at Shamsabad and then they would march to Abparaa where Ameer JI Senator Siraj ul Haq would address the participants.

Mian Aslam said that people of occupied Kashmir had been facing atrocities of the Indian forces for the last 70 years and JI from the first day was supporting the cause of Kashmiri people.

He said that no one but the people of Kashmir themselves had the right to decide the fate of Kashmiris and they wanted to be the part of Pakistan as their martyres always buried in the flag of Pakistan.

He said that JI condemns the silence of international community over the violation of human rights in Kashmir.

The Naib Ameer said the Indian government’s doggedness on Kashmir issue was destroying peace in the region, adding the Kashmiris’ sacrifices would not go in waste. He said Pakistan would remain incomplete till the independence of Indian- held Kashmir, demanding the world nations should put pressure on the Indian government to resolve Kashmir issue.—APP