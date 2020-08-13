JI grateful to SC for raising city’s issues

Ameer of Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehmanhas said his party was grateful to the Supreme Court for raising the issue of Karachi. “We are hopeful that justice will be done.” While talking to media outside the Supreme Court Registry here on Thursday, he said if the problem had been seen in the time of the late Nematullah Khan, these problems would not have existed till today. “At that time there was a government of MQM and PPP and they were taking over. Regarding K-Electric, the JI city chief said more billing is being done across the city but there was no independent body to check the meter. He said the MQM was allied with the government when KE was sold for the second time, adding PML-N has supported Electric for five consecutive years. “When the change of government came, it was found out that they were already with the Abraaj group. This international thief is a personal friend of Imran Khan. This is a complete fraud.” He stressed that JI’s struggle will bring result and demanded that K Electric should be taken into national custody. Hafiz Naeem claimed that PTI members were protesting in favour of Electric.