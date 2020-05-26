JI for transparent inquiry into plane crash

“We are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with heavy heart on account of covid 19 pandemic and PIA plane air crash in Karachi that claimed 97 lives.”These were the views expressed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman during Eid milan party at Idara Noor-e-Haq.He said PIA incident has raised questions on performance of air entity as well as on government and impressed upon importance of transparent inquiry into incident in order to avoid such calamity in future. Appreciating JI and Alkhidmat volunteers for untiring relief work during lockdown he said that we are celebrating this Eid realising sentiments of people effected with coronavirus. Naib ameer JI Pakistan, Asadullah Bhutto and participants including Sindh ameer, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, city naib ameer, Raja Arif, deputy secretaries, Rashid Qureshi and Younus Barani, Secretary Information, Zahid Askari, deputies Iqbal Chuadhry and Sohaib Ahmad, Muzzafar Ejaz and Wajid Ansari offered fateha for departed souls and Allah’s blessings for bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss. JI minority wing leader, Younus Sohan, vice Samuel Nazeer, General Secretary, Pervaiz Barkat, father Naqash Abbas, Idress Bhatti, pastors William, Afzal, Mohsin Iqbal, Johnson Babar besides Pervaiz Viki, Asif Zahid, Yashu Mahmood, Anthony Wilson and Arshad Bota were also present on the occasion.Meanwhile, Hafiz Naeem visited family of late Naimatullah Khan, naib Karachi ameer, Birjees Ahmad, deputy secretary Rashid Qureshi and family of Sindh JI leader late Azeem Baloch. He condoled on demise of their near and dear ones respectively.