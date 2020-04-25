JI donates PPE kits to Civil Hospital

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), DrKhadimHussain on behalf of Alkhidmat.

On his visit to Hospital, he also discussed matters pertaining to health and assured all possible assistance in this direction to facility’s needs.

DrHussain thanked JI and praised Alkhidmat’s welfare deeds in this direction. Hafiz Naeem said our doctors and paramedics are front leaders fighting against coronavirus and it is time to provide all possible help to counter and secure them from health hazards.