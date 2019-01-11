JI deplores govts’ silence on LB polls

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The central Shoora of the Jamaat e Islami, has deplored the complete silence of the government regarding the local bodies elections and has called for taking all constitutional steps for the transfer of powers to the peoples’ elected representatives at the grass root level. A resolution adopted by the Shoora at its meeting chaired by the Ameer, JI, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that soon after the assumption of power, the PTI government had announced holding local bodies elections and also set up a Task Force for reforms in the local bodies system. However, till now, the new set up of the local bodies had not been announced nor there was any move in that direction.

The Shoora demanded that the home work for local governments be done and the delimitations of the constituencies be completed at the earliest. It said that in the provinces and the federal area, where the term of the local government had not expired, the local bodies should be provided funds immediately. It said the delimitation of local government constituencies in the former FATA should be completed and the elections should be announced forthwith.

Through another resolution, the JI central body termed the performance of the government during its first 125 days, as totally unsatisfactory and said that the Prime Minister and his cabinet were continuously negating their own statements. It urged the government to review its policies and working in the light of its election manifesto.

