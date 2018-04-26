JI chief’s daredevil remarks

AMEER Jamaat-i-Islami, Pakistan Senator Sirjaul Haq, has said that the masses would not accept ‘selection’ in the forthcoming elections. Addressing the JI leaders and workers at Mansoora, he said that recent Senate election had been the worst election in the country’s history as unprecedented horse-trading took place during polls. Sirajul Haq urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the matter in order to safeguard the dignity and image of the Upper House.

With general election coming closer, JI Ameer is making headlines with his bold and extraordinary statements. His party is coalition partner in KP but his statement on Senate elections has embarrassed PTI leadership with demands from some leaders that Siraj should quit the coalition. Statement of the JI leader shows there is growing concern among different political parties about Senate election process raising questions about its very credibility and fate of the general election. While some leaders still cast doubts about timely holding of elections despite no legal or Constitutional hitch, some fear that the election might not be as transparent and fair as they should be. This is despite the fact that electoral reforms have strengthened the Election Commission, which is so confident that it has imposed questionable ban on fresh recruitments. ECP is also confident that it has necessary powers, tool and technology available to it to ensure conduct of fair and impartial election. However, there are legitimate apprehensions that some parties are not being provided level playing field to win or lose election on the basis of their popularity with the masses, which should be the sole criteria for change of a government. Some political leaders are complaining that NAB and judiciary are focusing particular political parties, closing their eyes to what others have done or are doing. We have been emphasising in these columns that there must be an end to the impression of confrontation between institutions as it has serious implications for the system and the state. No attempt should be made to influence outcome of the elections and the arena should be left open to all political parties.

