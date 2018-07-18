JI chief unhurt as stage collapses in Mohmand Agency campaign rally

PESHAWAR : The stage collapsed during a campaign rally of the Jamaat-e-Islami in Mohmand Agency on Wednesday, however no one was injured in the incident.

JI Emir Siraj-ul-Haq, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed and other party leaders were present on stage when the incident occurred but remained completely unhurt in the incident.

As the JI chief arrived at the campaign rally, a large number of party leaders and workers climbed the stage built with wooden planks, which ultimately collapsed after failing to withstand the heavy burden.

JI chief, while speaking to a private television channel, confirmed that he was completely safe in the incident. He said that the stage collapsed due to the presence of a large number of people.

“I am thankfully safe after the incident. The stage collapsed due to a large number of people, but we were all safe and are unhurt,” he said.

Denying that there was negligence or conspiracy behind the incident, he said that the party held a successfull political gathering and a large number of people turned up. He said the incident will not affect their election campaign which will continue as usual.

