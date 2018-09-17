JI chief expresses remorse over govt’s failure to form parliamentary commission

KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday expressed resentment over the government’s failure to fulfill its promise of constituting parliamentary commission to investigate rigging in general elections.

“It is remorseful that the government could not fulfill its promise to form the parliamentary commission by September 12,” he said talking to media in Islamabad after attending President Arif Alvi’s address to joint sitting of the parliament.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in August demanded to form a parliamentary committee to probe allegations of rigging in the general elections.

“In the history or Pakistan, this parliament was created by rigging,” he had alleged in a chaotic speech in the National Assembly amid ruckus and sloganeering by the PML-N members.

He said the election was marred by misconduct including not providing Form 45, slow pace of polling, issuing results on loose slips, and an outstanding 1.6 million votes were rejected. He said that cases were also lodged against 16,800 workers of their party including terrorism cases.

The JI chief wished that resolves made by the president could be exercised. He demanded a road map from the government for freedom of Kashmir and eradication of corruption and interest on loan.

“For establishment of peace, eradication of interest on loan is prerequisite. The country cannot make development without enhancing the economy,” he said.

Seeking same application of the law on people of every status, he said there were separate laws being applied for common man and powerful in the country.

To a query, Siraj said they considered it appropriate to listen to the president’s address. He said the PML-N had suggested not to protest during the joint parliamentary session.

