JI chief calls for exemplary punishment to Zainab’s killer

LAHORE : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has expressed satisfaction over the arrest of Zainab’s killer and called for an exemplary punishment for the culprit to serve as a deterrent for the others.

In a statement here on Wednesday, he said that the police and security agencies took a fortnight to arrest the culprit. He stressed upon the police and the intelligence agencies to make serious efforts to trace the culprits involved in the abductions and murders of the children efficiently.

Sirajul Haq said that it was imperative to enforce the Islamic punishments or Hudood, to control sex crimes. He said that it was vital to inculcate fear of Allah and promote healthy and positive values and thinking to curb Satanic activities.

Meanwhile, the JI chief talked to the father of Naqibullah Mehsud by phone and expressed his deep grief over the killing of his son. He said that those involved in fake police encounters and extra judicial killings deserved deterrent punishments. He said that the JI would hold a grand Jirga in Karachi on January 31 to protest against Naqeeb’s murder.

Deputy chief of the Jamaat e Islami, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, has said that the arrest of Zainab’s killer was the result of strong and continuous public protest otherwise the performance of the police and other intelligence agencies remained totally unsatisfactory. He said that for fourteen days, the police and other agencies could not arrest the culprit who belonged to the same locality. He said if the police had become active soon after the abduction of the unfortunate girl, her life could have been saved. He called for public execution of the killer.

The JI deputy further said that Zainab’s case proved that if thousands of people had not come on roads in protest, this case would have been buried under the debris like dozens of other such cases.

He also demanded that the policemen who had killed two of the protesters in the case must be arrested and handed down exemplary punishment.

