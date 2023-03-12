JI chief announces ‘Huqooq Balochistan Tehreek’

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Amir Sirajul Haq has announced ‘Huqooq Balochistan Tehreek’ (Balochistan Rights Movement), castigating the provincial government for ‘unjust’ with citizens.

In a statement, the JI chief lambasted the provincial government for ‘oppressing the people’, saying that the rulers should implement the agreement – announced in connection with Gwadar rights. Sirajul Haq noted that attempts were made to sabotage the movement of Gwadar citizens after their sit-in, which lasted for two months. “The rulers were trying to conquer their own people”, he said, asking the whereabouts of foreign aid worth Rs70 billion announced for the flood victims.INP