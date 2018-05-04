JI bids farewell to alliance with PTI

KP govt extends olive branch to PTM

Tariq Saeed

Eventually the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) bade farewell to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and announced quitting the coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) that it served effectively for five years and enjoyed best working relations with its senior coalition partner PTI of cricket turned Politician Imran Khan. This decision to part with PTI was on the cards following the JI joined recently Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in order to pave the way for playing role in the Religio-Political alliance.

The announcement to this effect was made at a hurriedly called news conference jointly addressed at CM house Peshawar by the Chief Minster KP Pervez Khattak, JI leader and hitherto senior minister in the KP coalition government Inayatullah Khan. The two leaders called it a historic day where both the coalition partners were amicably parting ways on a friendly note. Speaker KP assembly Asad Qaisar, JI leader Muzaffar said advocate who till now was holding important finance ministry, provincial ministers and senior leaders from both the sides were also present during the media talk.

“Today is a historic day.” “By parting ways on a friendly note, we have established a good political tradition”. The two leaders said with the JI MPA Inayatullah khan who was serving as senior minister in KP government, saying “We are thankful to the KP chief minister Pervez Khattak and his team for their cooperation”.

KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak reciprocated saying “the Jamaat-e-Islami has clean people”. He said since the JI has become part of the MMA that was why it was adopting future course of action adding. “We have no differences and we are parting ways amicably”.

CM Khattak said the JI had extended complete support during the government and both coalition partners served the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province effectively. The Chief Mister on the occasion also said that if the opposition submits application for no-confidence motion, the decision would be taken as per the directives of the governor. However, he claimed that the opposition parties have assured him support. Mr. Khattak further predicted that FATA will be merged with KP in 2019.

Jamaat Islami it may be recalled, had joined hands with the senior partner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governmen after 2013 elections where it was allotted three ministries with Inayatullah Khan given the local government ministry in the capacity of Senior Minister. While the Qaumi Watan Party QWP) of former Chief Minister of the then NWFP Aftab Sherpao had also allied with PTI, another senior ministry was assigned to his scion Sikander Sherpao, However, that alliance could not last long and the QWP quit the government after two of its minister were removed on the charges of corruption the same year in November. The QWP again tied knots with the PTI and joined the provincial government of Pervez Khattak in October 2015 but that arrangement also could not last long and two parted ways after sometime.

While the ideology of both the senior partners the JUI and the JI in the recently revived religious alliance MMA may be same yet their way of delivery and serving the masses always remained different.

The JI had also served in KP in the JUI led provincial government after the religious alliance MMA emerged victorious in the province in 2003 elections and formed government led by Mr. Akram Durrani. However, during that period the JI ministers mostly felt uncomfortable owing to charges of corruption on CM Durrani government and tried to leave the coalition but the then JI chief late Qazi Husain Ahmad advised his men otherwise in order to keep the Religio-political alliance MMA intact.

It is yet to be seem as to how the re-activated MMA perform in the general elections 2018 and how long the religious party’s alliance remains intact with both the senior partners in MMA heaving different priorities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday urged the leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement to continue their dialogue with the local jirga in order to “resolve the situation” at hand.

He made the offer during a press conference jointly addressed by him with JI leaders here to announce the end of their coalition government in KP.

The PTM, a movement for the rights of those affected by the war against militancy in the tribal areas, especially South Waziristan, has been agitating in different parts of the country against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial arrests and killings, as well as the mistreatment of the Pakhtun community.

“I want to request the [leaders of] Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement to come forth and meet with the jirga, which includes the KP governor, in the next four or five days and resolve this situation,” Khattak said.

“Whatever issues they have, they should sit [with the jirga] and find a solution within [the bounds of] the Constitution. They should have this discussion so that this air of confusion in the region may be resolved,” Khattak said.

He added: “I also invite them to meet me personally, as I would like to take their issues up and resolve them. I do not think their issues are intractable and believe they can be resolved.”

“This request comes from the provincial government and from our party,” the chief minister stated.