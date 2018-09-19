JI Bahawalpur supports Kala Bagh dam

Bahawalpur

A senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur, Asghar Ali had said that construction of Kala Bagh and other dams was need of hour, adding that water scarcity crisis would be emerged if dams were not built.

In a press release issued here, he said that Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalpur region fully supported the stance of apex court and the government to construct new water dams, especially, Kala Bagh and Bhasha dams. “Construction of new water dams is need of the hour and JI Bahawalpur region will extend its full cooperation to the stakeholders in this regard,” he said.

He urged all political parties and all segments of the society to come forward to extend their financial cooperation to construct new water dams to cater need of water and control energy issue.—APP

