JI to approach judiciary against NEPRA’s meeting on KE tariff hike

Staff Reporter

Jamaat Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem Rehman has rejected the NEPRA’s meeting in Islamabad for K-Electric tariff increase and said that the party will approach the judiciary against the meeting.

In a statement on Tuesday, the JI leader said that holding a hearing in Islamabad on the issues being faced by Karachiites is a mockery of logic and justice.

He expressed his deep concerns over the meeting in Islamabad on K-Electric tariff increase and said that holding the meeting there is tantamount to usurp the rights of Karachiites.

The Trika of the government, the K-Electric and NEPRA have fueled the miseries of the residents of Karachi, he added.

He said the party had already approached the Sindh High Court over the tariff of K-Electric and the honorable court had also issued notices to the parties. The party lawyers have been directed to file a legal petition against the NEPRA meeting in Islamabad.

Terming the meeting a conspiracy, he said that it was an attempt to suppress the voice of JI in the favor of Karachiites.

He demanded of the authorities to hold any such meeting in Karachi so as the JI and other stakeholders could point out the misdeeds of the power supply company. He was of the view that the Islamabad meeting lacks ethical value as well as legality.