JI ameer greets nation on Eidul Azha

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami Senator Sirajul Haq, has greeted the nation on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

In his message, he said that this year, the nation was reviving the Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim with a determination to build Pakistan as an Islamic welfare state. He said this was an occasion to pray for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha, the people should pray for the guidance of the human beings all over the world to the right path and for their success in every noble task.

The JI chief also urged the nation to keep in mind the plight of the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Burma who were not free to lead their lives according to the Islamic teachings.

Sirajul Haq stressed upon the faithful to shun unnecessary spending on the occasion of Eid and instead rise for the help of our deserving kith and kin and neighbours. He said it was in fact, a test of the affluent to help of the poor.

The JI chief further said that the Muslim Ummah had a system of life in the form of the Quran which guaranteed spiritual peace as well as worldly success.

He said it would have been better if we could present ourselves as a model for the humanity through our character and dealings, and could invited the non believers to the blessed and auspicious Islamic system. —INP

