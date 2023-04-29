Jhanvi Kapoor sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

Bollywood actor and model Jhanvi Kapoor is known for her impeccable fashion sense while the Indian diva often makes headlines with her on-point fashion choices.

The Roohi star is considered a fashion icon in neighboring nation and has been featured in various designer outfits at events and award shows.

Her fashion style is apparently versatile, trendy, and chic and the 26-year-old has been the face of several fashion and beauty brands in India.

Lately, Kapoor turned heads as she appeared in a shoot for Marc Bouwer, who is based in New York City. With a green turtleneck cut-out gown, the B. Town girl oozed oomph and completed her look with light makeup and heels.

“Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it,” designer Bouwer wrote while praising the Bollywood star.

The daughter of late Sridevi enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is an avid internet user who regularly delighted fans with sizzling looks.