Jhagra for transparency, fair dealing in official system

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Friday asked the civil servants for transparency in official system and said that civil service represents the core structure of state as it provide stability and continuity for governance.

Awarding certificates to 42 officers at Governor House on completion of the 22nd Senior Management Course from National Institute of Management, the governor said that achieving set targets is indeed a success, but the major success lies in officers being honest, judicious, truthful, well-judged and result-oriented.

He said the habit of transparency and fair dealing must be inculcated in our official system and abiding by rules and regulations should be the norms of the offices. He said that trainings provide chances for acquiring knowledge and professional skills to bring an opportunity about the attitudinal change.

While referring to the duties of civil servants, Jhagra said that civil servants should serve public to develop trust of public.—APP