Jhagra lauds private sector role in education

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said, education is of high importance on the agenda of the incumbent Government, which indeed is a constant process. It is because of this very fact that the Higher education today has virtually reached the doorstep of the students, he added. Knowledge is an irreplaceable asset and the efforts of private sector towards promotion of higher education carry great value, Governor said.

This he stated while addressing the Convocation ceremony of CECOS University in Peshawar on Wednesday. President of the University, Engr. Muhammad Javed; Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Riaz A Khattak, Consul General of Iran Muhammad Baqir Begi, teachers, parents of the graduating students and a large number of students were present on this occasion.

The governor, who is also the patron of the university, conferred degrees to a total of 400 graduating students of various disciplines and 46 amongst them were given gold medals on their distinctive achievement in respective disciplines.

“Your persistence efforts and hard work has finally paid off and you are about to enter a new chapter of your lives where fresh challenges and opportunities await you,” the Governor said. He appreciated the services of the university for securing respectable position amongst the top universities of the country especially engaged in the field of Engineering and Computer Science & Information Technology. This is a commendable achievement and we appreciate it, the Governor said. In fact, he said, there has been a rapid increase in the number of colleges and universities over the last few years, which definitely will play an indispensable role in progress of the entire nation.