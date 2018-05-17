Jhagra hands over Qingqi rickshaws to unemployed youth of Mohmand Agency

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday said that government was taking concrete steps for creating employment opportunities for people of FATA. He said this while handling of Qingqi rickshaws to ten unemployed people from Mohmand Agency by National Bank of Pakistan is commendable. “For the sake of generating employment opportunities to the people of FATA, skilled and vocational training in different fields is being provided to the people of FATA.

Governor said on the occasion of distribution ceremony, in which on behalf of National Bank of Pakistan, keys of Qingqi Ri ckshaws have handed over to ten unemployed youth from Mohmand Agency. Beside others, President NBP Saeed Ahmed, Regional Head NBP Saima Raheem, tribal elders, youngsters from FATA, concerned officials from FATA and NBP were present on the occasion.

Governor expressed gratitude to President NBP on opening its branch in Mohmand Agency and said that steps taken by NBP in flourishing Islamic Banking and creating employment opportunities is very encouraging. Governor while appreciating said that this step of NBP for generating employment opportunities is unprecedented and praise worthy. Moreover, he said that opening a branch of NBP in Mohmand Agency will be also beneficial for those residents of FATA who are living abroad, as they can easily transferred their money via banks.