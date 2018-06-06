Jhagra for keeping pace with advancing world

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday underlined for keeping pace with the rapidly advancing world to secure a respectable status among the comity of nations. ‘ If we want to survive as a respectable and respected nation in the world community, we will have to keep pace with the rapidly advancing world and the education system also needs to be mobilized to join the struggle efficiently and help it in carving out a respectable status amongst the comity of the nations,’ the governor said while addressing as a chief guest at the 22nd Convocation of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute at Topi in District Swabi on Tuesday.

In all 394 graduates, 11 got Gold Medals during the ceremony which was also addressed Rector, Jehangir Bashar and Engr. Shamasul Mulk, President, SOPREST and the Chairman of the Board of Governor’s of the Institute. The Rector also presented the annual report of the Institute. The Governor stated that the role of engineers becomes highly significant in the present world adding that our homeland needs such professionals who possess the will and the ability to accept the emerging challenges, the dedication to pursue higher goals and the professional competence to play the role of troubleshooters and problem solvers.

He said Pakistan has immense resources and we only need honest, committed, competent and trained manpower to take up the task of national reconstruction. ‘I am convinced that part of the product, we require is coming out from this institution’, he remarked. The Governor while reminding the scholars and the graduates the present day scenario also said that we, in fact are living in a world which is in a state of perpetual flux.

What the people of Pakistan expect from the universities and the higher seats of learning is not mere traditional teaching, learning and research activities, rather, he added, let the universities engage in gathering, constructing and disseminating knowledge and finding our own solutions to the problem, we face as the nation. Appreciating the achievements of the GIK Institute, the Governor said, great institutions are not made only of brick and mortar rather they are great for high traditions of teaching and learning and the direction they give to the youth.

‘They are built by men of learning; by teachers and the students and we commend the efforts which this institute is making. He said in societies with weak moral fiber, corruption destroys the very vitals of social, political and economic systems adding that educational institutions need to put extra efforts to curb the menace of corruption.—APP