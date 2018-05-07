Jhagra for increased efforts to eliminate polio

Islamabad

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jaghra Sunday underlined the need for making extra efforts for completely wiping out the crippling disease of polio from the country. Addressing the concluding session of a conference here, he said the disease had been overcome to great extent in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and more coordinated efforts were required to make the country polio-free.

The conference titled “Empowerment and Integrity” was organized by the Rotary, a social service organization working to bring social change by extending maximum health facilities, clean drinking water and promoting education. He appreciated the role of the organization and other stakeholders in polio eradication in different parts of the country, asking them to be more vigilant with accelerated endeavors to defeat the crippling disease.

He hoped that Pakistan would be polio-free soon as the PML-N led government had made concerted efforts in collaboration with social welfare organizations to rid the nation from such diseases. “The Rotary has been working since decades and it needs no introduction as my father was also associated with this organization that’s why I know it well,” he said and suggested to change its name, having more attraction.

He cited the example that an organization had changed its name from Red Cross to Red Crescent, and carrying out remarkable welfare activities. District Governor of Rotary International Faiza Qamar said the conference would play a vital role in connecting and building relationship among Rotarians for the cause of serving the suffering humanity. “This conference provides us an opportunity to share our mission, vision and values to ensure peace and happiness in the World,” she added.

She stressed that organization could bring the true social change by increasing its membership and enhancing communication among members.—APP