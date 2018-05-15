Jhagra for evolving of system to grow society towards knowledge, democracy

PESHAWAR : Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday said, “We need to create system that allows us to grow in a positive manner towards knowledge, democracy and strengthening our belief in justice, equal opportunity and empowerment of all the individuals of our country.”

He expressed these views as a chief guest on the occasion of closing ceremony of “Change Making Competition” at Women University, Mardan on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr.

Ghazla Yasmeen and CEO YES network Ali Raza also addressed the ceremony.

“History witnessed those nations as more progressive and successful, where women are educated,” he added. The Governor while appreciating students said the zeal and fervor of students is the sign of the healthy environment in terms of academics.

While referring to various indicators of success, the Governor said the strength of female students here is the sign of strength for the women of Mardan and this can pave way towards a very bright future for the people of Mardan and its surrounding region.