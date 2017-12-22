Jhagra extols Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College impressive role

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra while appreciating the achievements of the Kernal Sher Khan Cadet College, Swabi has said, that despite being nascent institution amongst stream of similar institution in the country, its working as the whole is quite impressive. There also exist visible possibilities of further development of the college, he added. He was addressing as the chief guest at the 5th Parent and Prize Distribution Ceremony of the college at its campus in District Swabi on Thursday. Heads of a number of educational institutions, elders of the area and parents of the cadets were also present on this occasion.