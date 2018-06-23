Jhagra confers medals, degrees to KUST students

Staff Reporter

Kohat

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkwa Engr: Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that challenges faced by the nation in the existing world can only be overcome if we rise to the occasion with steadfastness and dedication. He was addressing the 10th Convocation of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Kohat on Friday.

On the occasion KP Governor conferred 48 gold medals and 230 degrees to the students. The convocation, beside others was also attended by former KP Governor, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Khalid Ilyas, VC KUST Prof: Jamil Ahmad, faculty deans, professors, parents.