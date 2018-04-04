Jhagra calls for national unity to bring prosperity to country

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra stressed the need for national unity and cohesion for the development and prosperity of the country. Addressing a Grand Jirga here at the Governors House, Jhagra said the government has great respect for the tribal people who had rendered huge sacrifices for the security and stability of their motherland. He said that thousands of migrated tribal families have returned to their native areas and rest of the five percent temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) would be settled by the end of June this year.

The governor said that government was providing financial assistance and facilities to the returning TDPs, adding that the current government had spent a huge amount of Rs 86 billion on 1,046 development projects in the tribal areas, whereas work on 354 was underway. He said the government was committed to providing Rs 1 trillion for development projects in FATA under the 10-year development programme.

Addressing the Jirga, the governor empowered all political agents in FATA to resolve the problems of the tribal people at the agency level. He directed the political agents to immediately organize jirgas at agency level for resolution of peoples problems. The governor was of the view that such jirgas should held at least three times a year so that direct consultation with the tribal people could be ensured.

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the governor assured that he will recommend the federal government to connect FATA with the corridor through a link road. The jirga was attended by State Minister for SAFRON Ghalib Khan Advocate, tribal MNAs and senators, Additional Chief Secretary FATA Sikandar Qayum, commissioners, political agents and notables of all tribal agencies.

Addressing on the occasion, Senator Aurangzaib Orakzai and MNA Jamal ud Din appreciated the steps taken by the government for peace in FATA and the respectable return of the TDPs. They said the tribal people had always rendered great sacrifices for the security of the country and stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism.