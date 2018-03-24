Jhagra asks nation be conscious of self-responsibilities

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has urged nation to conscious for self-responsibilities.

He congratulated nation, in general, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA, in particular, on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day and urged them to be more conscious of their roles and responsibilities as citizens. This he said in a message on the eve of Pakistan Day.

The message said that “Nations get their existence acknowledged because of the ideals they follow; the achievements they have to their credit and the customs and traditions they establish to be followed by their coming generations. On this count, the 23rd of March bears historical importance in our national life.

It was the day when Muslims of Indian Sub-continent in 1940 took historic decision to become an independent nation. The fact that they achieved the desired goal within a short span of seven years time, reflect the level of their commitment, spirit, determination, the firm belief in the principled stand and above all the magnitude of force they derived from their internal unity and capabilities of leadership in making their struggle a success.

Today, when, we as a nation are engaged in the hectic struggle to earn a better future for the coming generations, the situation on ground is full of challenges.

The ongoing efforts to further cement our national strength and to make best use of all available resources and opportunities, both in our individual and collective capacities, there is also a need to maintain complete unity in our ranks and files.