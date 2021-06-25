Jhagra applauds KP PA role

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhang on Thursday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for upholding democratic norms during the budget session and gave credit to both treasury and the opposition benches for avoiding any unparliamentary incident.

Giving explanation to criticism and various questions raised by the opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani and other opposition MPAs on the budget 2021-22, the finance minister said that shortfall of budget is due to difference between budgetary receipts and actual receipts which existed in every previous budget.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the first province which bring transparency in the budget.