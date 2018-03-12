Jews could have meddled in US election: Putin

Washington

President Vladimir Putin suggested in a US television interview that Ukrainians, Tatars or “Jews,” could have meddled in the 2016 US presidential election — but not the Kremlin. “Why have you decided the Russian authorities, myself included, gave anybody permission to do this?” Putin asked in the often-combative interview with NBC television. The leading US intelligence agencies concluded last year that Putin personally directed an intelligence effort to influence the 2016 US presidential election to undermine Democrat Hillary Clinton´s campaign and boost Republican Donald Trump.—AFP