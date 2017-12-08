Jewish troops clash with Palestinian protesters

Hamas calls for new Palestinian uprising

Gaza/Hebron

Hamas called on Thursday for a new uprising against Israel after US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

“We should call for and we should work on launching an intifada in the face of the Zionist enemy,” Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a speech in Gaza.

Ismail Haniyeh called on Palestinians to launch a new uprising against Israel on Friday. "The American decision is an aggression on our people and a war on our sanctuaries," Haniyeh said in a speech, urging supporters "to be ready for any orders".

“We want the uprising to last and continue to let Trump and the occupation regret this decision,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least 17 people were wounded by Israeli army gunfire, medics said, when Palestinian protests erupted in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Thursday after the United States recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

In the West Bank cities of Hebron and Al-Bireh, thousands of demonstrators rallied with chants of “Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine”, witnesses said. Some Palestinians threw stones at soldiers.

One protester was hit by live fire and another 14 by rubber bullets, medics said. A military spokeswoman said soldiers had used “riot-dispersal gear” against hundreds of rock-throwers.

In the Gaza Strip, dozens of protesters gathered near the border fence with Israel and threw rocks at soldiers on the other side. Two protesters were wounded by live fire, one was in a critical condition, medics said.

The demonstrators in Gaza burned posters of President Donald Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Israeli and US flags.

In the West Bank, crowds of protesters set tyres on fire and hurled stones at anti-riot troops. In Bethlehem, troops fired water cannons and tear gas to disperse a crowd, in clashes that could cloud the upcoming Christmas celebrations. In Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian government, protesters set tyres on fire, sending a thick plume of black smoke over the city.—Agencies