Jewellery, clothing shops looted in market

Staff Reporter

As many as six thieves broke into four shops and stole goods and jewellery worth millions of rupees from metropolis’ jubilee market on early Saturday morning. The thieves also assaulted a guard when he showed resistance against them.

According to the shopkeepers the thieves first broke the locks of the clothing shops, and then after looting them broke the adjoining wall of one of the shop to enter into their targeted jewelry shop. The traders registered their protest on the theft, and questioned the efficiency of law enforcement authorities in providing security of their goods.

It has been fifth theft in the Jubilee market in last two years, located at the metropolis’ MA Jinnah road, informed traders. “Cases have been filed of the incident, police promises of providing security but no arrests have ever taken place,” a trader said.

A police official informed that the authorities are trying to locate the suspects through the CCTV footage of banks and shops, and will try their best to apprehend the suspects as soon as possible. The traders recorded their brief protest by blocking the MA Jinnah road for some time.