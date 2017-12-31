Jeweller injured in robbery attempt

Our Correspondent

Attock

A jeweller was shot and injured in a botched robbery incident in limits of Atock Police station. Mohammad Khalid told the Police that he was going to home along with his son Afraz Khan after closing his jewelry shop in Sarafa bazar when reached on Eidgah road, two bandits on a motorbike intercepted them and tried to rob.

On retaliation the armed bandits shot him injured and managed to flee from the scene, he added. Meanwhile a woman (mother of four) eloped with her paramour in Kohlia village in limits of Hassanabdal Police station.

Mohammad Naveed told police that his wife Samina Bibi has fled with her paramour Yasir Anwar. Police registered separate cases and started the further investigation.