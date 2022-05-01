Jessica becomes first black woman to be part of Int’l Space Station crew

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins made history after becoming the first black woman to be on an Interna-tional Space Station crew, Space reported.

On the morning of April 7, Watkins launched to the station with NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, the mission’s commander, and Robert Hines as and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristo-foretti. Watkins is a part of SpaceX’s Crew-4 mis-sion.

“I think it’s important to recognise this as a milestone for our agency and for our country, as well, to know that we are building on the foundation that was laid by the black woman astronauts who’ve come before me,” Watkins had said earlier this year.

After this, her next stop could be the moon as NASA’s Artemis programme plans to take humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo mission in 1972.

Since Watkin is part of the team, she is eligible to be chosen.—APP