Jerusalem vote at the UN

Shahid M Amin

THE UN has acted decisively to reject President Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. First, the UN Security Council met to take up an Egyptian Resolution which declared that any unilateral decisions regarding the status of Jerusalem would “have no legal effect, are null and void and must be rescinded.” Without specifically mentioning USA, it expressed “deep regret at the recent decisions concerning the status of Jerusalem.” In the 15-member Security Council, the voting was 14 in favour and 1 against. Since USA has veto power, the Resolution could not be passed. However, it was notable that no country at UNSC supported USA.

Its traditional allies like Britain and France voted against it. Russia and China opposed the US decision as well as the 10 non-permanent members of UNSC viz. Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Senegal, Sweden, Ukraine and Uruguay. Out of these, Egypt, Italy, Japan, and Ukraine are seen as close to the US, but all of them voted against its decision on Jerusalem. The US was obliged to cast its first veto in six years to quash the Resolution. However, US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley was defiant and threatening. She said ”the United States will not be told by any country where we can put our embassy. What we have witnessed here is an insult. It won’t be forgotten.” She said that the US had done more than any other country to assist Palestinians, including more than $5 billion in economic, security and humanitarian assistance since 1994.

Next, under a special provision named Uniting for Peace, the UN General Assembly held a rare emergency special session at the request of Arab and Muslim states. Under the UN Charter, a UNGA Resolution is non-binding. Still, such a Resolution is seen as voice of the world and has moral authority. In a crude display of arm-twisting, Ambassador Haley sent letters to UN states warning them that the US would “remember” those who voted for the Resolution criticizing the US decision on Jerusalem. She said that “the president will be watching this vote carefully. We will take note of each and every vote on this issue.” She threatened to cut off US aid to such countries and to the UN itself.

The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted the anti-US resolution by a majority of 128 for and 9 against. 35 countries abstained while 21 were absent. Those who voted against the Resolution were USA, Israel and 7 small countries. Britain and France voted in favour of the Resolution. So did India, even though the Modi government is very close to both USA and Israel. The explanation possibly was that India had traditionally sided with Arab countries on the Palestinian issue. 22 out of 28 EU countries voted in favour of the Resolution, including Germany which in the past abstained on matters relating to Israel.

A close study of the vote suggested that some countries had changed their vote to placate the US by abstaining or remaining absent. Togo was the only OIC member to support USA. Egypt and Afghanistan withdrew their names from sponsorship of the UNGA Resolution. Ethiopia and Ukraine, which had voted against the US at Security Council, chose to abstain or were absent at UNGA voting. Among OIC countries, those who abstained were Benin, Bosnia, Cameroon and Uganda. The 35 abstentions included two big US neighbours -Canada and Mexico- and included Argentina, Australia, Bhutan, Philippines, and Poland, and 5 EU states. The 21 absent states were evidently influenced by US warnings over funding cuts. But some leading recipients of US aid like Egypt, Jordan, Afghanistan and Pakistan refused to bow under pressure. Nevertheless, the substantial majority vote at UNGA was less than expected, due to US arm-twisting.

The UN voting on Jerusalem showed US isolation on Jerusalem. Trump has been boasting that he has raised US prestige in the world but the UN vote proves the opposite. On some other key issues as well e.g. opposition to Paris climate accord, rejection of Iran nuclear accord, and decision to withdraw from international negotiations on migration, Trump has contributed to US isolation.

Trump has a twisted understanding of the rationale for US aid to various countries. It is not charity but US national interests that motivate US aid to these countries. Egypt opted out of military confrontation with Israel under US-sponsored Camp David accords of 1978 for which the US inducement was long-term economic aid. US aid to Jordan is given in recognition of its stabilizing influence as a moderate Arab fortress against extremism. Afghanistan remains today a US battleground and financial aid to strengthen it to resist the Taliban and Islamist extremists is a key US security interest. As for Pakistan, the US saw its importance in 1950s as a key country in containment of Soviet communist expansion. Pakistan’s strategic role continued in 1980s when it served as a frontline country in the anti-Soviet jihad. After 9/11, Pakistan has been the access route for the US military campaign in Afghanistan.

The Coalition Support Fund given to Pakistan is far cheaper for USA than direct involvement of its own troops in the war against terror. Besides, Pakistan has taken heavy financial losses due to its involvement in this war. Supporting Pakistan financially is not a favour but a reimbursement of its financial losses.

Trump has been trying to put pressure on Pakistan for several months to deny any sanctuaries for Afghan Taliban, a charge denied by Pakistan. Some in his administration might argue that the Pakistani role in the recent UN vote on Jerusalem was a further reason for reduction of US financial support for Pakistan. However, the US must be cognizant that countries that receive far more US aid like Egypt, Jordan, South Korea and Afghanistan also voted the same way as Pakistan. The fact that India too opposed USA in the UN vote would be a further reason for USA not to single out Pakistan for imposing any sanctions.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.