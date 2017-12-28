Jerusalem & Muslim Ummah

America often takes pride in calling itself the biggest champion of justice, peace, democracy and human rights but doesn’t take a second in throwing all these values into a dustbin when it comes to the appeasement of its blue eyed baby, Israel. Recent example is the recognition of occupied Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the Trump Administration in utter disregard for pleas and concerns of world community, particularly the Muslims. This unilateral US decision will, instead of doing any good, add fuel to the fire with serious repercussions for global peace. The move will shatter all hopes of a peaceful settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

This must also be a wake up call for Muslims to realise that a world, governed by the Darwinian principle of” Survival of the Fittest” is nothing to do with the interests and feelings of the weak. There are 1.5 billion Muslims on the face of earth. The 57 independent Islamic states are rich in precious natural resources including oil, the lifeblood of global economy, yet we are powerless and helpless, because we are divided, illiterate and leaderless. Sectarianism is eating into the vitals of Ummah’s unity. The West is eying a world beyond the solar system and we are at war among ourselves on the planet earth setting aside all Islamic principles of tolerance, brotherhood and peaceful co-existence.

Our leaders are corrupt, irresponsible, undemocratic and intellectually backward. Their first and foremost priority is to remain in power by all means, fair or foul, and pay only lip service to the unity of Muslim Ummah. Entire wealth is owned by a microscopic minority of elite class. This economic marginalization of the masses has led to the rise of sectarianism, fanaticism and extremism in the Islamic world. Organizations like the OIC and the Arab League, which were established to address the issues confronted by the Ummah, have been utter failures. It’s high time to wake up from our deep slumber and take a unanimous and emphatic stand on issue of Jerusalem. We must not only condemn but also suspend all diplomatic and economic ties with US.

Rehmatullah Bettani

Tank, FATA

Related