Jerusalem in trouble

JERUSALEM is home to sacred relics, historic figures and holy sites, shared by the world’s three largest monotheistic faiths. At the same time, it’s at the centre of a power struggle dating back centuries. Jerusalem has been destroyed at least twice, traded hands dozens of times and currently exists in a really contested legal status. The Jerusalem of the Bible is what we refer to today as the ‘Old City’, part of occupied East Jerusalem. These are the Holy Lands home to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Western Wall and finally Al-Aqsa mosque. The last two share an area known as the Temple Mount. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre holds two of Christianity’s holiest sites; Calvary – considered the place of Jesus’ crucifixion and the empty tomb where he’s said to have been buried and resurrected.

Judaism sees the Temple Mount as its holiest site and the place which mostly holds God’s divine presence. The Western Wall’s proximity to the original Temple Mount makes it a place of prayer and pilgrimage of thousands of faithful. Finally, the Al-Aqsa mosque considered the third holiest site in Islam sits on top of the Temple Mount, known as Haram al Shareef in Arabic or the noble sanctuary. It’s the site where the Muslim Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) traveled to from Mecca before ascending to the heavens in what the Islamic faith refers to as “The night of Journey”. These sites have lured pilgrims and historians for many generations and have a special place in the hearts of billions around the world. Both Israel and Palestine used to claim Jerusalem as their capital but after Israel seized much of Jerusalem in the Six-Day war in 1967, they’ve been in control of most of city including East Jerusalem, considered “part of the occupied Palestinian territory” and the “Old City”.

Before the war there were five distinct districts that made up of the old city. In the weeks after the Six-Day war, Israeli forces occupied East Jerusalem and bulldozed the ancient Moroccan Quarter to make room for access to the Western Wall. Under International law, none of this land belongs to Israel but still they’ve been controlling the city for the last 50 years. Since the establishment of Israeli state, Palestinians are living under severe persecution by the occupation forces. The annals of Palestinian history in the post-Israeli state declaration period are replete with horrendous events. Intermittent bombings on the Gaza Strip, violence against women, bulldozing houses and disruption of the supply of commodities and building material to occupied areas has the norm of Zionist settlers. In the backdrop of these strident restraints, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands detained, expectedly, the numbers are set to climb in proportion ahead.

A day earlier, one of the most striking and intensely provoking development in the Middle Eastern politics has been happened as US President Donald Trump, a [notorious] statesman, has taken a shift in his country’s Jerusalem policy. Decades of US commitment to Palestinian conflict finally fell in the lap of Zionists offending thousand millions of Muslims. Breaking down the facts in Trump’s declaration, Trump denied all the retrospective anomalies in Israel-Palestine conflict. Giving absolute legitimacy to Israel’s occupation, Trump blatantly revoked Palestinians right to self-determination and proceedings of the UNSC resolutions. Amidst freezing spirit of the Muslims to the Palestinian cause and their deep-rooted engagements in self-inflicted conflicts, this was a much-awaited and desirous declaration for the Jews. From Jimmy Carter to Barack Obama, no US President unlike Donald Trump dared to officially alter the legal status of Jerusalem fearing the expected backlash by the Muslim community. US has long tried to challenge UN declaration on Jerusalem as protection of Israeli interests has been and still one of the pillars of US strategic policy towards the Middle East.

However, this paradigm shift in the US Jerusalem’s policy has sparked outrage worldwide. With Hamas (a former governing political movement) blatantly rejecting Trump’s declaration and calling for drastic measures, third Palestinian intifada (uprising) has revived. As the tensions grew, clashes erupted in the Gaza Strip near the border with Israel. Four Palestinian have been martyred and around 300 wounded Israeli army firing at the protestors. Clashes have been running since the moment of declaration heightening the intensity as Israeli fighter jets started bombing in Gaza Strip to quell this uprising. Israel’s violation of the international rules and regulations is not a new phenomenon. Since 1947 UN Partition Plan for Palestine, Israel violated 28 UNSC Resolutions and ignored almost 40 non-binding UNSC Resolutions. There has been strong cases of war crimes and illegal occupations against Israel in the UNSC proceedings but Israel could not bear any penalty enjoying US diplomatic and political shelter against the will of the international community. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has cut down all diplomatic channels with the US following the recent Washington’s move.

— The writer is Research Fellow at South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.