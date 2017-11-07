Jemimah’s dream is to play for India

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Smriti Mandhana, the first Indian women cricketer to hit 200 plus runs in Under-19 limited-overs cricket hopes Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues plays for the Indian national team in future.

Speaking exclusively on Jemimah Rodrigues, who too scored 202 (not out) on Sunday, Smriti says, “I am amazed when a young girl of sixteen could smash 200 runs. I hope she plays for India one day”.

“She should continue to score more runs like this and then the selectors will have no reason to ignore her claim”.

Jemimah had not Smriti’s score in mine while hitting the double century.

“No, actually I was just thinking of playing full 50 overs and being not out. I had missed this double hundred in the last match and got out on 178 runs. So if I would get the opportunity I wanted to make up for those 22 runs”, she said in an exclusive chat a day after.

“I feel really blessed and grateful to God. Lord Jesus Christ, because without His hand I could have never done it, I am really happy”, she added emotionally.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in.

“My parents were really happy and overwhelmed. Few women players like Anjua Patil, Vanitha VR have congratulated me”.

“My Rizvi college has been very supportive. They have allowed me to focus on cricket. They tell me don’t worry about the attendance and all you just go and do well there”.

“Now another match and when we win we qualify for the Super League starting on the 16th at Guntur”.

“My dream is to play for India”, she signed off.