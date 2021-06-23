Jemima Goldsmith reacts to Imran Khan’s words on women’s dressing

Jemima Goldsmith, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife, has reacted to his recent comments on women’s clothing and the increase in sexual assault in Pakistan.

Goldsmith did not say much regarding the subject. She simply tweeted “And again. Sigh,” retweeting an old tweet on the subject.

In an old tweet, Goldsmith recounted an elderly lady who had complained of being “followed and harassed” by young men when she was in Saudi Arabia.

The woman, she said, was wearing an abaya, and “the only way to get rid of them [young men] was to take her face covering off.”

In April, she tweeted, “The problem is not how women dress.”

That post, too, was in reaction to the prime minister’s remarks in April about women’s clothing and societal “temptation.”

Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has made a remark on women’s clothing.

Goldsmith’s displeasure with the tweet now seems to be a reaction to the prime minister’s recent speech on sexual assault.

During a recent interview, famous journalist Johnathan Swan posed the following question to PM Khan:

“On increasing vulgarity, you said it will have consequences, and you were accused of rape victim-blaming. How do you respond to that?”

The prime minister defended himself against the criticism, stating, “It’s such nonsense.”

I said the concept of purdah is [to] avoid temptation in society. We don’t have discos here, we don’t have nightclubs,” he said.

“So this is a completely different society, a way of life here. So, if you raise temptation in the society to the point, and all these young guys have nowhere to go, it has consequences on the society,” he added.

“Do you think what women wear–that, that’s part of any temptation?” asked Swan.

“If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on men,” responded PM Imran Khan. “Unless they’re robots. I mean, it’s common sense.”

“Yes, but will it really provoke acts of sexual violence?” asked Swan.

“It depends which society you live in,” answered PM Imran Khan. “If in a society, people haven’t seen that sort of a thing, it will have an impact on them,” he added.

