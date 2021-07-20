Jemima, Maryam engage in Twitter spat after their children dragged into politics

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz have started dragging each other’s children in the dirty game of politics as the political situation continues to simmer ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Their fiery speeches have caused a spat between Maryam and PM Imran’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith, who has two children with him, on Twitter.

It all started when the premier while addressing a political rally in AJK took a jibe at Maryam’s son Junaid Safdar, questioning his source of income.

While referring to Junaid’s 2019 picture in which he was playing polo match in the UK and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was present there, he said that poor has to face jails while powerful persons get NRO and watch their grandson playing polo match.

Saying polo is a king’s sport and it requires a lot of money, he said that the PML-N should tell from where Junaid had gotten the money.

The response to premier’s tirade drew anti-sematic slur from Maryam Nawaz, who while speaking to voters the next day commented that the sons of PM Imran’s are being raised in the laps of Jews.

In response to Maryam’s slur, Jemima said: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house)”.

My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced ⁦@MaryamNSharif⁩ today.

I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media & politicians (& weekly death threats & protests outside my house). But still it continues https://t.co/TGjUxfT1gC — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 19, 2021

She added that the tirade still continues in the country despite lapse of 16 years.

The PML-N leader reacting to the comment said, “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame”.