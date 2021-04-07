Jemima Goldsmith joins debate over ex-husband PM Imran’s controversial remarks

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Imran Khan, has joined a debate over Pakistani prime minister’s remarks on growing sexual violence.

The premier is under fire since last week when he had blamed vulgarity for the rise in cases of sexual violence, including rape, while commenting on a question made by a caller during a live session.

Taking to twitter, Goldsmit shared a verse from the Holy Quran, stating: “Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts”.

She added, “The onus in on men”.

He hoped that the statement being attributed to her former husband is a “misquote/ mistranslation”.

“The Imran I knew used to say, ‘Put a veil on the man’s eyes not on the woman’,” he recalled.

PM links vulgarity with rise in sexual violence

Last, a citizen asked the premier about his government’s planning to tackle the rising cases of sexual violence, especially against children.

While responding to it, the PM Imran Khan that there were some fights that can only be won if society joins it.

He said that it was crucial for societies to protect themselves from obscenity, adding that divorce rate has gone up in the UK due to the vulgarity.

The premier said the whole concept of pardah (or covering up, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose to ith which is to keep temptation in check.

He went on to say that there are many people who cannot keep their willpower in check and that “it had to bring effects in some way”.

The remarks have divided the social media with some supporting it while others opposed it massively.

