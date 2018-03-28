Jeju Island joins race to host Trump-Kim meeting

Seoul

Jeju Island Governor Won Hee-ryong proposed the island as the venue for the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in May, in a video message posted to Trump’s Twitter page.

The governor emphasized Jeju is an ideal venue for the summit because it has a long history of inter-Korean cooperation as well as turbulent ideological conflict during the Cold War era.

Won also sent a letter with the same messages to Trump via the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, the provincial government said in a press release.

“Jeju Island, which was appointed an Island of World Peace in 2005, has served as a buffer zone for the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia,” Won said in a letter to the president. “If the two leaders feel burdened to visit Washington or Pyongyang, Jeju could be a great option.”

Won highlighted the symbolic meaning of this year ? the 70th anniversary of the start of the Jeju massacre. In 1948, South Korean military slaughtered Jeju residents for their boycott of the U.S.-backed May 10 general elections, as they led to the permanent division of the peninsula.

“The summit in May will be documented as a historic event to establish a peaceful system to replace the Cold War. Accidentally, 70 years ago, about 30,000 Jeju residents were killed amid the torrents caused by the Cold War and the division,” he said.

“If the summit is held on the island, it will not only mark the islanders’ efforts for peace, human rights and reconciliation, but also give momentum to peace on the peninsula.”

The island, mainly known as a popular tourist attraction, has hosted numerous summits and historic diplomatic talks, Won noted. In 1991, Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev met South Korean President Roh Tae-woo there, easing Cold War tensions. During the Sunshine era in the 2000s, diplomats from the North and South met on the island in preparation for economic and humanitarian exchanges.

The province is also experienced with inter-Korean cooperative projects. It used to donate local produce ? carrots and mandarin oranges that are not cultivated in the North ? to North Koreans, which was dubbed “vitamin C diplomacy.”

As the fruits of diplomatic moves on the occasion of the PyeongChang Winter Games, the U.S. president accepted Kim’s offer to meet.

The two nations have yet to confirm the venue for the summit.

Before the U.S.-DPRK summit in May, South Korean President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to meet Kim in April at the Peace House in the southern part the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.

As the 70th anniversary of the massacres nears, the island is preparing commemorative events. The province said Tuesday K-pop diva Lee Hyori will host this year’s decennial commemorative event, which President Moon is also expected to attend.—Agencies