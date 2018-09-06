Jehangir Ali Shah appointed as CEO/MD Pakistan State Oil

KARACHI: The government has appointed Jehangir Ali Shah as Chief Executive Officer / Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for a period of 90 days.

A notification issued by Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) said that the authority had assigned the work of the post of CEO/ Managing Director of PSO to Jehangir Ali Shah, who is currently posted as Deputy Managing Director (Operations), PSO on look after basis for a period of 90 days or till the appointment of regular incumbent whichever is earlier.