Jeff Bezos to fly to space on New Shepherd’s maiden human flight next month

The founder of Amazon, leading multinational technology firm, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be flying to space on the first human flight of the New Shepard, the rocket ship developed by his space company, Blue Origin.

The flight is scheduled for July 20, just 15 days after he is set to step down as CEO of Amazon. Bezos will also be accompanied by his younger brother Mark Bezos on this journey.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

The 57-year-old will be the world’s first of the billionaire space tycoons to travel to space using the rocket technology that he has invested millions to develop if all things happen according to the plans.

The richest person with a net worth of $187 billion in another post said that another seat of the six-seater capsule is being auctioned.

Blue Origin, the space company Bezos set up in 200, announced that the billionaire and his brother Mark will join the auction winner on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20th.

The crewed flight will take a 11-minute flight to reach 60 miles above the Earth where passengers will experience the microgravity.

As of Monday morning, the bidding for the seat has reached $2.8 million when Jeff announced his plan to travel to space.

