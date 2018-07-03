‘Jeep’ represents aliens, Maryam taunts Nisar

LONDON : In an apparent reference to disgruntled PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan’s election symbol of jeep, Maryam Nawaz, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, said this symbol represents “celestial beings”.

In a statement, she said the people who will vote for the symbol of jeep should know that they will be voting for aliens.

She clarified that her father has said nothing against state institutions. What is wrong in asking the institutions to work within their jurisdiction, she asked.

Maryam said she and her father are willing to return to the country, but would go back only after her mother’s condition improves.

It is pertinent to note here that the former interior minister has picked jeep as his election symbol to contest the July 25 poll as an independent candidate.

He is contesting from NA-59 (Rawalpindi), NA 63 (Taxila) and Punjab Assembly’s PP-10 and PP-12.

A day earlier, while addressing a public rally in Chakri, Nisar urged the people of the area to vote for jeep (his electoral symbol) in large numbers as they, the people, are his only source of power.

