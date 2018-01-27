JCW win overall trophy

University of Peshawar Inter-College Girls Games

Peshawar

Jinnah College for Women clinched the overall trophy of the Inter-College Girls Games played under the aegis of the Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Principal Jinnah College for Women Professor Dr. Shazia Babar, Director General Sports Bahre Karam, Deputy Director Sports Female Miss Chaman Gul, DPEs of various participating colleges in eight different games comprising badminton, basketball, cricket, handball, table tennis, tug-of-war, volleyball and athletics.

Jinnah College secured 150 points by winning first position in basketball, handball, table tennis, and remained runners-up in volleyball, tug of war, cricket and badminton. The overall athletic trophy also won by Jinnah college for Women by securing 54 points, thanks to promising athlete Syeda Hafsa who won gold medal in 100, 400m besides securing silver medal in 200 and long jump. She was closely followed by another promising athlete of Govt Girls Degree College Nahaqi Miss Rena Nawaz who secured 28 points by winning gold medal in 200m and discuss throw.

Government Girls Degree College Nahaqi, Peshawar got second position overall and also in athletic by recording 33 points, Govt Degree College Tangai Charsadda remained third with 19 points.

In the overall games position Post Graduate Department University of Peshawar secured first position in badminton, cricket and remained runners-up in basketball, and got third position in table tennis. College of Home Economic University of Peshawar won first position in tug of war and remained second in handball, and third in basketball.

Govt Girls College Hayatabad got third position in badminton, cricket and volleyball, Govt Girls College Nahaqi got third position in Handball, Govt College of Home Economic Nowshera got third position in tug of war.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr. Muhammad Asif Khan congratulated the position holder players and all the participating teams in the Annual Games held under the supervision of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar. He appreciated the Directorate of Sports for holding its activities on regular basis for both male and female of all the affiliated colleges.—APP