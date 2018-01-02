JCR-VIS upgrades management quality rating of UBL FML

Karachi

JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded the management quality rating of United Bank Limited Fund Managers Limited from AM-two plus to AM-one. The outlook on the assigned rating is stable. The previous rating action was announced on December 30, 2016, said press release here on Monday. The rating upgrade of UBL FM takes into account broad based improvement across key performance areas including investment management, fund performance, control framework , and growth and delivery to assets under management.—APP