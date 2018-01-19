JCP proposes LHC CJ as SC judge

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Almost two weeks after Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar’s proposal, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday proposed elevation of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to a Supreme Court judge.

A commission meeting, led by Justice Nisar, also recommended Justice Yawar Ali Khan as the new LHC chief justice. Justice Yawar is a member of a special court hearing a treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf. He may work as LHC CJ until October.

Justice Shah was appointed as a LHC judge on September 15, 2009 and later, he was appointed as the chief justice in June 2015. He introduced a number of reforms for the betterment of the overall justice system in Punjab .