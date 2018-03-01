JC chief angry over poor condition of RBUT hospital

Naeem Ahmed

Shikarpur

Retired Justice Ameer Hani Muslim, the chairman water commission, it was formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan [SC], to inspect the quality of water and the real state of drainage in across Sindh, visited Rai Bahadur Udhodas Tara Chand (RBUT) Civil Hospital Shikarpur and expressed his anger over poor cleanliness and drainage system, here on Wednesday.

Retired Justice Ameer Hani Muslim asked why garbage destroyer machine is malfunctioned and as much as high level temperature of garbage destroyer machine from Dr Khursheed Ahmed Qazi, the Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Shikarpur.